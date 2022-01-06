Brighton's injury and covid list in full as key player edges closer to return ahead of FA Cup tie against West Bromwich Albion

Graham Potter will assess his squad ahead of the FA Cup clash against West Brom this Saturday

Brighton are going well in the Premier League at the moment and are ninth on 27 points from 19 matches.

Albion seem far from any relegation concerns this season and many supporters will hope that allows them to have a good crack at the FA Cup this term.

Graham Potter’s team reached the fifth round of the competition last campaign, defeating Newport County at Rodney Parade on penalties before seeing off Blackpool at the Amex.

Their journey came to a disappointing end though, when Kelechi Iheanacho scored a stoppage-time winner for Leicester City.

Adam Webster (fatigue) and Lewis Dunk (knee) are the only injury concerns ahead of their trip to the Hawthorns. Potter was also pleased to report a clean bill of health in terms of covid.

Danny Welbeck, who continues his return to full fitness following hamstring surgery, is available.

Welbeck scored a dramatic late header in the recent 1-1 draw at Chelsea but was an unused sub during the 3-2 win at Everton last time out.

Webster has been managing a calf problem since sustaining the injury during a 1-1 draw at West Ham last December.

He featured against Everton but is set to miss the FA Cup clash.

Head coach Potter said, “Adam Webster looks like he might miss the game because of a little bit of fatigue. Lewis Dunk will miss this one too as he continues his recovery, which is going well.

"We would see this game as a chance for Danny Welbeck to get some minutes. He's gaining time on the pitch after coming back from injury. That will be important for both him and us."

Skipper Dunk, who like Webster was injured last December at West Ham, is scheduled to return for Albion's next league match against Crystal Place at the Amex Stadium on Friday, January 14.

West Brom, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, are fourth in the Championship and remain in contention for an immediate return to the top flight.

Last season in the FA Cup, the Baggies were knocked out in the third round by Blackpool, who were two divisions below them at the time but are Championship rivals this season.