Brighton's major injury boost as Graham Potter welcomes back key strikers ahead of Brentford and Chelsea

Graham Potter received a double fitness boost ahead of the Boxing Day clash against Brentford

Danny Welbeck has been out with a hamstring issue since the 1-1 draw against old rivals Crystal Palace back in September.

Welbeck, 30, has managed just four appearances this season and scored once in the 2-1 win against Leicester.

Neal Maupay, who is the club's leading scorer with six goals this season, missed the previous match against Wolves due to a positive Covid test.

The duo will provide a much needed booster for Albion who are the third lowest scorers in the division.

"Danny Welbeck will be available and Neal will be available. We have missed Danny Welbeck but we have also had quite a disruptive situation at the back as well.

"We have a couple of Covid related issues. Joel Veltman is not too bad, it's more fatigue.

"But we need to monitor him and make a decision with him later. Pascal [Gross] will be available so we have a lot of people returning."

Skipper Lewis Dunk remains absent with a knee problem and is set to be out until the end of January. Shane Duffy is however available having served his one match suspension following his fifth booking.

Adam Webster is making progress from a calf injury. The defender has trained this week and should be available against Brentford.

Yves Bissouma is however suspended having collected his fifth caution against Wolves.

Brighton, who are winless in their last 11 will have had 11 days off since their previous match - a 1-0 loss to Wolves - by the time Boxing Day comes around.

"It has been a mini-break I suppose," said Potter. "We gave the guys some time to be at home with their families. We are in a world where things are happening and we just have to adapt.

"The squad is in a good place in terms of spirit. As you can imagine we are not celebrating because we are not winning every week but we are not doom and gloom either.