Brighton's player of the season so far - and how they compare to Crystal Palace and Watford's

The Seagulls have picked up six points from their opening three matches, with back to back wins against Burnley and Watford in their opening two matches.

Albion were bested by Everton last weekend, however, with Rafa Benitez’s men picking up a 2-0 victory on the south coast in an underwhelming display from Graham Potter’s men

But despite their relatively sluggish start, there have been some standout performers at the Amex Stadium.

Stats boffins Whoscored provide match ratings for every player in every Premier League clash, and we’ve taken a look at each team’s top performer to see who’s hit the ground running in 2021/22.

So, with that in mind, who’s the early frontrunner to be named the Seagulls’ Player of the Season?

Click and scroll through the pages below to see who Brighton’s star man has been…

1. Pablo Mari - Arsenal Whoscored rating: 6.65 (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

2. John McGinn - Aston Villa Whoscored rating: 7.29 (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images) Photo: Tony Marshall Photo Sales

3. Sergi Canos - Brentford Whoscored rating: 7.30 (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales

4. Shane Duffy - Brighton Whoscored rating: 7.76 (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images) Photo: Steve Bardens Photo Sales