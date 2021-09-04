Graham Potter, Manager of Brighton. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Brighton's player of the season so far - and how they compare to Crystal Palace and Watford's

It’s been a decent start for Brighton in the Premier League this season.

By Jason Jones
Saturday, 4th September 2021, 10:47 am

The Seagulls have picked up six points from their opening three matches, with back to back wins against Burnley and Watford in their opening two matches.

Albion were bested by Everton last weekend, however, with Rafa Benitez’s men picking up a 2-0 victory on the south coast in an underwhelming display from Graham Potter’s men

But despite their relatively sluggish start, there have been some standout performers at the Amex Stadium.

Stats boffins Whoscored provide match ratings for every player in every Premier League clash, and we’ve taken a look at each team’s top performer to see who’s hit the ground running in 2021/22.

So, with that in mind, who’s the early frontrunner to be named the Seagulls’ Player of the Season?

Click and scroll through the pages below to see who Brighton’s star man has been…

1. Pablo Mari - Arsenal

Whoscored rating: 6.65 (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Photo: Shaun Botterill

Photo Sales

2. John McGinn - Aston Villa

Whoscored rating: 7.29 (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Photo: Tony Marshall

Photo Sales

3. Sergi Canos - Brentford

Whoscored rating: 7.30 (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Photo: Ryan Pierse

Photo Sales

4. Shane Duffy - Brighton

Whoscored rating: 7.76 (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Photo: Steve Bardens

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5