Brighton's £15m star man urged to join league rivals amid Arsenal interest, Man City chase ex-PSG star

The Seagulls head into the match in fine spirits, following their midweek 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Swansea City - a result that secured them a fourth-round tie against Leicester City next month.

Speaking after the cup win, Seagulls boss Graham Potter lauded the performance of striker Aaron Connolly, whose quickfire double salvo secure his side the win. Potter said: “I thought he took the goals really well and it's great for him in terms of his confidence. Aaron's a good kid, a nice kid and there is no problem in terms of that at all.

“He is sometimes young and wants to play and he can get frustrated. That is how he is. Everyone loves him here.

“We want to help him reach his full capacity. He is young, he will make mistakes and it will not be a straight road for him but the quality is there.

“Tonight will have helped him in terms of his finishing but he contributed to the team defensively, he worked well and his reactions were good. He gets his reward and delighted for him.”

Turning his attention to the youngster on show, Potter added: “Ed Turns was really good, making his debut and Haydon Roberts alongside him so two young centre backs at the start of their careers.

“Marc Leonard was also really good in midfield, so we have had a good evening and nice to go through.”

