Brighton's £3.3m injury wage spend compared to Chelsea, Fulham & more

We've taken a look at some fascinating data from Jacuzzi, which has ranked every Premier League club from last season by how much they spent on player wages while they were unable to take part in matches.

We've also included some stats on each club's total missed days with injury, plus both their most lengthy and most expensive injuries over the course of the campaign.

Strap on an ice-pack, and take a look at where Brighton & Hove Albion rank among the rest of last season's Premier League side for money spent on paying the wages of their injured footballers.

1. Liverpool Total injury cost: £22.2m. Club total missed days with injury: 1477 days. Most expensive injury: Virgil Van Dijk (ACL injury) – £6.7 million. Longest injury: Virgil Van Dijk – 261 days.

2. Everton Total injury cost: £9.5m. Club total missed days with injury: 710 days. Most expensive injury: James Rodriguez (calf injuries) – £1.9 million. Longest injury: Fabian Delph (tendon and thigh injuries) – 123 days.

3. Manchester United Total injury cost: £9.2m. Club total missed days with injury: 425 days. Most expensive injury: Anthony Martial (knee injury) – £2.5 million. Longest injury: Anthony Martial – 99 days.

4. Crystal Palace Total injury cost: £9m. Club total missed days with injury: 1300 days. Most expensive injury: Mamadou Sakho (quadriceps injury) – £2.5 million. Longest injury: Nathan Ferguson (Achillies and thigh injuries) – 208 days.