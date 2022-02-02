Brighton's £4m signing targets breakthrough, Arsenal pair could join Serie A side in £25m double deal

The Seagulls went into the winter break in fine form, without losing a game in seven matches, and will be hopeful of continuing their positive momentum with a big result over Antonio Conte's side.

The last time the two sides faced each other, over a year ago, Brighton defeated Spurs 1-0 thanks to Leandro Trossard's first-half goal.

Meanwhile, youngster Odel Offiah put pen to paper on a new deal earlier in the week, which will see him stay with the club until at least 2024.

Discussing his decision, the 19-year-old said: “I am delighted to sign the new contract, it’s a good feeling to be recognised for the work that I’ve put in since I joined.

“It’s a great club to be at and there’s a real pathway for young players to make their breakthrough.

“I’ve tried to build on everything I have done so far, I made my debut and then my first start this season, so I am really happy with the opportunities I have had.

“I know I need to keep working hard to get another opportunity and being given the chance to train with the first team means that I get to show the first team staff what I am about. I want to keep progressing.”

