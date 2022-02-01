Brighton's £8m transfer blow reason 'revealed', West Ham miss out on ex-Arsenal midfielder

The Seagulls also saw some outgoings, with towering defender Dan Burn opting to join recently-monied Newcastle United in a £13m move.

Discussing Burn's decision to join the Magpies, Brighton boss Graham Potter said: “Newcastle are Dan’s boyhood club, and this move allows him to potentially play out the rest of his career at his home club.

“Ever since I have been at the club, Dan has been brilliant for me. He is a superb professional, adaptable and a great character on and off the pitch.

“We will miss him here, but we understand his reasons for wanting to move and he goes with our thanks and very best wishes for the future.”

Meanwhile, upon joining his new club, the 29-year-old said: “I'm buzzing to be here. I never thought I'd be in this position so to be a Newcastle player and to be around St. James' Park, it's something I've dreamt of since I was a kid.

“I can't wait to step out in the shirt and to see what it feels like. From sitting in the East Stand as a kid to now, it's crazy. I'm excited to get started.”

Away from the transfer talk, Brighton will now look to move forward into the new month, as they prepare to return to Premier League action.

Next up, the Seagulls travel to take on Spurs away from home in the FA Cup this Saturday.

