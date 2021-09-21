Carabao Cup: Popular Brighton star set for long-awaited return against Swansea

Graham Potter is set to welcome back flying wing back Tariq Lamptey

Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey is in contention to make a long-awaited comeback in the Carabao Cup tie against Swansea.

Lamptey has not featured since December 2020 because of a serious hamstring injury, but was an unused substitute for Sunday’s Premier League win over Leicester.

Dan Burn should be involved again after showing no reaction following his return from a knee problem, but fellow defender Adam Webster (hamstring) looks set to be out of action until after October’s international break.

Seagulls boss Graham Potter indicated he will utilise his squad, so should recall some of the under-23s players who were involved in the win at Cardiff in the last round, where midfielders Marc Leonard and Taylor Richard both started.

Swansea boss Russell Martin confirmed he will also make changes for the trip to the Amex Stadium.

Forward Joel Piroe could be in line to start having come off the bench to score a last-minute equaliser as the Swans fought back from three goals down to draw 3-3 at Luton on Saturday.

Midfielder Olivier Ntcham, who was also on target in the late revival, and defender Ben Cabango could also feature again following their substitute appearances at Kenilworth Road.