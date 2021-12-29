Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has some key decisions to make ahead of tonight's clash with Brighton

Chelsea vs Brighton predicted line-up: Thomas Tuchel to spring Hudson-Odoi surprise and covid update for Timo Werner and Kai Havertz

Thomas Tuchel has a few selection headscratchers ahead of tonight's Premier League clash with Brighton at Stamford Bridge

By Derren Howard
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 2:36 pm

Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante will be injury doubts as defender Silva hobbled out of the 3-1 Boxing Day win at Aston Villa with a thigh issue, though Chelsea hope to have caught the problem before a major flare-up.

Kante will be checked for a knee issue, while Timo Werner and Kai Havertz could return after Covid isolation but Ruben Loftus-Cheek is a doubt with a foot injury.

Ben Chilwell's knee problem looks more serious and the England man could miss the remainder of the campaign.

Scroll down and click through to see how Chelsea could line up for this one.

1. Edouard Mendy

Chelsea's No 1

2. Azpilicueta

Experience key for Chelsea especially with Silva injured

3. Christensen

Set to feature in the heart of the defence

4. Rudiger

A reliable and competitive figure in the Chelsea rearguard

