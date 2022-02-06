Crowd pictures: Tottenham vs Brighton FA Cup - can you spot yourself at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

Tottenham went ahead in the 13th minute through Harry Kane, but Brighton were the architects of their own downfall.

Adam Webster missed his kick when trying to play out from the back, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg teed up Kane and the England striker curled into the top corner from 20 yards.

It was 2-0 11 minutes later and there was a large amount of fortune involved.

Emerson Royal ploughed a lone furrow down the right and his cross, with no one in the box, deflected off Solly March and over Robert Sanchez.

Brighton found a way back into the game in the 63rd minute as Yves Bissouma ran across the face of goal and got in a shot which was heavily deflected past Hugo Lloris.

Three minutes later Spurs regained their two-goal advantage as Son Heung-min embarked on a solo run, which was ended by Adam Webster’s tackle, but Kane was on hand to ram home from close range.

Despite the result, the fans were in good voice. Scroll down and click through to see if you can spot yourself at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium? Pictures by Jon Rigby

1. Brighton fans in good voice Brighton fans enjoyed their trip to the London Stadium Photo Sales

2. Brighton vs Tottenham Brighton fans enjoyed their trip to the London Stadium Photo Sales

3. Brighton vs Tottenham Brighton vs Tottenham Photo Sales

4. Brighton vs Tottenham Brighton vs Tottenham Photo Sales