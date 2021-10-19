Dan Burn makes 'massive win' claim for Brighton ahead of Man City and Liverpool double

Dan Burn fires home the winner last season against Man City

Fourth placed Seagulls welcome Premier League champions Manchester City to the Amex Stadium this Saturday before a trip to an in-form Liverpool on October 30.

Sandwiched in between is a trip to face Leicester City in the Carabao Cup.

Burn, who was excellent last week as Albion gained a hard-fought point at Norwich, was a key man last season as Brighton recorded memorable wins against Man City and Liverpool.

Graham Potter’s men triumphed 1-0 at Anfield thanks to a second half strike from Steven Alzate and then beat City in the penultimate match of last campaign with Burn netting the winner against Pep Guardiola’s men.

Burn said: “We will prepare and we are high on confidence. That win against them last season was huge for us.

“We have been quite consistent in our performances against them over the last couple of seasons but haven’t picked up the results. To put in the performance we did and pick up the win is a massive confidence-booster and it will take us into the game.”

Adam Webster, who also scored in that 3-2 win against City last season, is expected to be available having recovered from a hamstring injury. Potter will also assess the fitness of Enock

Mwepu (groin) and Yves Bissouma (knee). Both were unused substitute at Carrow Road.