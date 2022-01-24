Data experts predict where Brighton and Leicester will finish this season after King Power draw - compared to Wolves, Aston Villa and Tottenham

Danny Welbeck's late header from Neal Maupay's pinpoint cross cancelled out Patson Daka's opener and stretched Albion's unbeaten run to six matches.

It was the fifth time in the last nine Premier League games the Seagulls have scored in the last 10 minutes to rescue a point.

Albion have the highest number of draws in the Premier League this season having shared the points on 12 occasions from their 22 matches.

Southampton have the second highest amount of draws with 10 and Newcastle are on 9.

Graham Potter's Brighton are ninth in the Premier League standings and head into the international break well on track for their highest ever Premier League finish.

Albion have only lost one of their 11 away games in the Premier League this season (W3 D7), a joint-low alongside Manchester City.

Potter's team are jostling for top half positions and just outside the top six, along with Leicester, Wolves, Aston Villa and Tottenham.

The final Premier League table has been predicted and it makes good reading for the Albion, although plenty more will still need to be done on the pitch to secure their top-half status.

Below is the latest forecast from statisticians FiveThirtyEight to see how the Premier League table is expected to finish this term...

1. Man City Pep Guardiola's team are tipped for the title with a points haul of 92. They have an 82 per cent chance of being crowned champions. Current position: first. Prediction finish: first.

2. Liverpool The Reds are expected to finish second with 84 points and have a 17 per cent chance of winning the title. Current position: 2nd. Prediction finish: 2nd.

3. Chelsea The Blues are set for a third place finish with 76 points. Current position: third. Prediction finish: third.

4. Tottenham Antonio Conte's men are tipped for a strong finish and reach the top four with 65 points. Current position: 7th. Prediction finish: 4th.