Data experts predict where Brighton, Leicester, Wolves and Crystal Palace will finish in the 2021/22 Premier League table

Graham Potter has guided Albion to ninth in the Premier League

Brighton, Leicester, Wolves, Manchester United and Crystal Palace are all currently jostling for position outside of the top six.

Leicester are currently 10th and have had disappointing season by their recent standards, while Man United continue their patchy form despite replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Ralf Rangnick.

Bruno Lage's Wolves have looked organised and impressive this campaign and Crystal Palace have been pretty good under the stewardship of Patrick Vieira.

The Frenchman has done a fine job at Selhurst Park but he has also been greatly helped by the form of midfielder Conor Gallagher, who is on loan from Chelsea.

Brighton however continue to look a threat to the top sides and if they can continue their consistent performances - and perhaps add some attacking thrust in the January transfer window - Potter's Albion could well be on track for their highest ever finish in the Premier League.

Potter is pleased his team have shown confidence against the big teams: "We always have ambitions in the games, if you look back over the two-and-a-half years, we’ve had good results against Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham, so I think we’ve always had that.

"The reality of it is if they play well and are having a good day then it’s difficult for us, we have to try and compete on the night. If you can’t win on the night then at least try and improve and better yourself. It’s another game, a different one, we have to be respectful of our opponent."

Data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers following the latest round of top-flight fixtures.