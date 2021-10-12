Data experts prove why Shane Duffy is Brighton's best player so far this season - who else made the top six?

Shane Duffy has been on fine form for Albion this season

While the international break paused Albion’s storming start, let’s take a moment to look at the top six rated players so far this season according to WhoScored.com, with detailed stats from fbref.com

Shane Duffy: The Irishman’s resurgence has been tremendous - it’s like he’s never been away. He has played every minute in the league so far. He’s dominated in the air with five headers per game, the most in the side. Has also made the most blocks (13) and clearances (49). A brick wall. Has a WhoScored.com rating of 7.44 out of 10.

Marc Cucurella: The Spaniard has taken the Premier League by storm since coming in. His output both going forward and defending has been phenomenal. Currently Albion’s top tackler, averaging 3.5 a game. He’s also been an impressive interceptor (8). Pace, ability, vision, athleticism, tenacity... he’s got it all. Has a WhoScored.com rating of 7.18 out of 10.

Yves Bissouma: Vital in that pivot role and has been a miss of late. Currently Albion’s second top tackler, averaging 3.2 per game. Has made the most interceptions per game (2.4). Has won 42% of his attempted presses, which is one of the highest success rates in the squad. Second most loose ball recoveries (52). Has a WhoScored.com rating of 7.16 out of 10.

Pascal Gross: Criminally underrated. Has been Albion’s most creative player this season. He has two assists, completes 4.88 shot-creating actions per 90 mins, is the top midfielder for progressive passes, meaning his passes tend to go forward instead of back or sideways, and he has completed the most passes into the 18-yard box (10). Has a WhoScored.com rating of 7.13 out of 10.

Adam Webster: Played half of the league games before a hamstring injury. In that time he was one of Brighton’s most progressive passers (23). He is currently Albion’s second highest for passing into the opposition third (18). Has an aeriel duel success rate of 76%, Albion’s highest. Has a WhoScored.com rating of 7 out of 10.