David Seaman argues that Arsenal 'need' to sign Brighton player this summer

The Gunners have been heavily linked with a move for the centre-back in recent weeks, with suggestions that Mikel Arteta's men are willing to improve upon an initial £40 million bid in an attempt to lure him away from the south coast.

White is currently away on international duty as part of England’s Euro 2020 squad, but looks set to dominate headlines throughout the summer, European powerhouses such as Liverpool and PSG also said to be keeping tabs on his situation.

But Seaman has claimed that it would be a real coup for his old club to snap up the 23-year-old, as well as suggesting that it would represent a return to the kind of recruitment policy that served Arsene Wenger so well during his time in north London.

“People of that quality need to be coming to Arsenal ” the former stopper told talkSPORT.

“I think we’re going down that route of players where they have young, promising careers ahead of them.

“The days of signing marquee players that are on it now, Arsenal will struggle with that as they’re not in Europe.

“The key players don’t just want to play in Europe, they want to play in the Champions League.

“At the moment, Arsenal are nowhere near that and they need to restructure their transfer policy.

“Arsene Wenger used to pick out people and he’d sign them and we’d ask, ‘who’s that?’