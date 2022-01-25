'Discuss with family and agent' - Brighton loan striker thriving in the Championship addresses future with Graham Potter and Albion

Albion loan striker Ryan Longman fully expects to remain on loan with Hull City in the Championship until the summer.

After a slow start at the MKM Stadium, Longman, 21, is starting to find his best form and has scored four goals in his last nine appearances - including the winner against second placed Bournemouth last week.

It has increased speculation on a potential exit this month for a player who is contracted with Brighton until June 2023.

Brighton loan striker Ryan Longman has been the centre of attention at Hull

Albion, who are ninth in the Premier League, are believed to be keen to boost their striking options in the January window and provide competition for Neal Maupay and Danny Welbeck.

Longman's recent form is a timely reminder of his talents but the Redhill born player insists he remains purely focussed on helping 19th placed Hull climb the table.

“I’ve settled in quite well and hopefully I can now go on scoring and assisting goals for everyone," said Longman who previously enjoyed a successful loan at AFC Wimbledon last term.

“I’m here at Hull and I’m going to keep my head down, keep working hard and hopefully scoring the winners.”

Asked if he has had any discussions with Brighton and head coach Graham Potter on his future, he added: "No, not necessarily.

“Everybody is happy and that’s all I can say about it really.

“Everything is really going well at the moment. I’m happy, Brighton seem happy.”

Brighton will however have to make a decision on Longman's future shortly if he goal scoring continues, there could well be a number of interested parties.

“Yes, if it carries on at the moment, I’m loving it so I can’t complain," Longman said.

“I haven’t thought about it, that’s probably one for me to discuss in the summer with family, agents, Brighton and go from there.