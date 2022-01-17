Drastic change in Everton next manager odds as club weigh up Graham Potter, Roberto Martinez and Wayne Rooney

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter continues to be linked with the vacant managerial position at Everton following the dismissal of Rafa Benitez over the weekend, according to betvictor.com.

Potter has impressed at Brighton since joining the club from Swansea in 2019. Albion are currently flying high in ninth placed and have played some attractive football this campaign.

Potter also has a reputation for developing talented young players - something that appeals to Everton after years of overspending and underachieving

Roberto Martinez is also said to be in the running to return to the club which he previously managed between 2013 and 2016, with former player Wayne Rooney and current assistant Duncan Ferguson also contenders

Former Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard is said to be in the frame as are Nuno Espirito Santo, former West Ham and West Brom boss Slaven Bilic and Paulo Fonseca.

Former Liverpool defender and BBC pundit Stephen Warnock believes Potter would be an ideal candidate: "The choice that I would look at - and Brighton fans won't thank me for saying this - but it is Graham Potter.

"Everton fans want an expansive style of football and you would get that with Graham Potter. He is really good at man management and he is very calm.

"Wayne [Rooney] will get a mention, but is up to him where he feels he is at if he is offered the job and I think it would be difficult for him to turn it down.

"From the fans' point of view, it is whether he is experienced enough from his time at Derby, but he would certainly have the respect of the fans and the players, that would come with the job."

An Everton club statement read: “Everton Football Club can confirm the departure of Rafael Benitez as first-team manager.

“Benitez, who joined Everton in June 2021, has left the club with immediate effect.

“An update on a permanent replacement will be made in due course.”

Scroll down and click through to view the latest odds from betvictor.com.

1. Chris Hughton Current odds: 33/1 Photo Sales

2. Paulo Fonseca: Current odds: 20/1 Photo Sales

3. Slaven Bilic Current odds: 20/1 Photo Sales

4. Nuno Espirito Santo Current odds: 14/1 Photo Sales