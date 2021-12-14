EFL boss 'won't be able to stand in way' of Brighton target exit, West Ham 'make approach' for Euro 2020 attacker

Brighton are due to play Wolves at the Amex Stadium but will be without a host of players to face Bruno Lage's ninth placed team.

Three - possibly four - first team players have tested positive for covid-19 and further tests are due to take place on Tuesday.

Skipper Lewis Dunk has been ruled out with a knee injury and is set to miss six weeks and fellow defender Adam Webster will miss the match with a calf problem.

Albion's defensive options are depleted further as Shane Duffy is suspended for one match and Joel Veltman has not trained much after a knock at Southampton.

Attackers Jeremy Sarmiento (hamstring) and Danny Welbeck (hamstring) are also out.

Potter said: "It’s been a combination of injury and a bit of Covid ourselves, obviously Lewis Dunk is out, we wont see him until January.

"Adam Webster is getting close, there’s an outside chance for the weekend, but not this game. Jeremy Sarmiento has had his operation so that’s gone well, but he’s not available for the game.

"Shane [Duffy] is suspended, and there’s a few who are ill. It’s a test at the moment, but there’s an opportunity for the boys who have been desperate to play and want to help the team. We’re excited for that."

1. Alvarez in demand Real Madrid and Barcelona are set to rival Leeds United for Penarol's Uruguayan forward Agustin Alvarez. (Mundo Deportivo) (Photo by PABLO PORCIUNCULA/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: PABLO PORCIUNCULA Photo Sales

2. Johnson urges Hammers to sign Tarkowski Former West Ham United defender Glen Johnson is convinced the Hammers should pull the trigger on a swoop for James Tarkowski, if they can land him for a reasonable amount. (Betting Odds) (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3. Hammers make contact for Hlozek West Ham have made an approach to sign Sparta Prague striker Adam Hlozek. (Football Insider) (Photo by MICHAL CIZEK/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: MICHAL CIZEK Photo Sales

4. Man United keen on Kamara Manchester United are considering a January move for Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara. (The Athletic) (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Caparros Photo Sales