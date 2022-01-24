Experts predict where Brighton and Leicester will finish this season after King Power draw - compared to Wolves, Aston Villa and Tottenham
Draw specialists Brighton and Hove Albion once again battled back in the Premier League to claim another point in a 1-1 draw at Leicester on Sunday.
Danny Welbeck's late header from Neal Maupay's pinpoint cross cancelled out Patson Daka's opener and stretched Albion's unbeaten run to six matches.
It was the fifth time in the last nine Premier League games the Seagulls have scored in the last 10 minutes to rescue a point.
Albion have the highest number of draws in the Premier League this season having shared the points on 12 occasions from their 22 matches.
Southampton have the second highest amount of draws with 10 and Newcastle are on 9.
Graham Potter's Brighton are ninth in the Premier League standings and head into the international break well on track for their highest ever Premier League finish.
Albion have only lost one of their 11 away games in the Premier League this season (W3 D7), a joint-low alongside Manchester City.
Potter's team are jostling for top half positions and just outside the top six, along with Leicester, Wolves, Aston Villa and Tottenham.
The final Premier League table has been predicted and it makes good reading for the Albion, although plenty more will still need to be done on the pitch to secure their top-half status.
Below is the latest forecast from statisticians FiveThirtyEight to see how the Premier League table is expected to finish this term...
Man City
Pep Guardiola's team are tipped for the title with a points haul of 92. They have an 82 per cent chance of being crowned champions. Current position: first. Prediction finish: first.
Liverpool
The Reds are expected to finish second with 84 points and have a 17 per cent chance of winning the title. Current position: 2nd. Prediction finish: 2nd.
Chelsea
The Blues are set for a third place finish with 76 points. Current position: third. Prediction finish: third.
Tottenham
Antonio Conte's men are tipped for a strong finish and reach the top four with 65 points. Current position: 7th. Prediction finish: 4th.
Arsenal
Expected to end up one point behind Spurs in fifth. Current position: 6th. Prediction finish: 5th.
Man United
The Red Devils are tipped to end with a points total of 61. Current position: fourth. Prediction finish: sixth.
West Ham
The Hammers are expected to achieve 58 points. Current position: fifth. Prediction finish: seventh.
Wolves
Fine season for Bruno Lage's team who are tipped t finish on 55 points. Current position: 8th. Prediction finish: eighth.
Brighton
Albion on track for their highest ever PL finish with 53 points. Current position: 9th. Prediction finish: ninth.
Leicester
The Foxes are not at their most cunning and tipped to end on 51 points. Current position: 10th. Prediction finish: 10th.
Aston Villa
Looking stronger under Gerrard and tipped to end on 50 points. Current position: 11th. Prediction finish: 11th.
Crystal Palace
The Eagles could reach 45 points. Current position: 13th. Prediction finish: 12th.
Southampton
The Saints look set for another solid midtable season with 44 points. Current position: 12th. Prediction finish: 13th.
Leeds United
The White have had to battle this year and are set to end with 41 points. Current position: 14th. Prediction finish: 14th.
Brentford
A good first season in the top flight and mission accomplished with 40 points. Current position: 14th. Prediction finish: 15th.
Everton
A sticky patch for the Toffees as they finish with 40 points. Current position: 16th. Prediction finish: 16th.
Burnley
Sean Dyche's team are tipped to avoid the drop on 35 points and have a 35 per cent chance of relegation. Current position: 20th. Prediction finish: 17th.
Newcastle
Bad news for the Magpies who are tipped to finish on 31 points and are rated at 67 per cent to be relegated. Current position: 18th. Prediction finish: 18th.
Watford
Bad news for the Hornets who are tipped to drop on 31 points with a 66 per cent chance of relegation
Norwich
Despite winning their last two, the data guys have them set to drop on 29 points with a 81 per cent chance of relegation