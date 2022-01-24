Experts predict where Brighton and Leicester will finish this season after King Power draw - compared to Wolves, Aston Villa and Tottenham

Graham Potter is hoping to guide Brighton to their highest ever top flight finish

Danny Welbeck's late header from Neal Maupay's pinpoint cross cancelled out Patson Daka's opener and stretched Albion's unbeaten run to six matches.

It was the fifth time in the last nine Premier League games the Seagulls have scored in the last 10 minutes to rescue a point.

Albion have the highest number of draws in the Premier League this season having shared the points on 12 occasions from their 22 matches.

Southampton have the second highest amount of draws with 10 and Newcastle are on 9.

Graham Potter's Brighton are ninth in the Premier League standings and head into the international break well on track for their highest ever Premier League finish.

Albion have only lost one of their 11 away games in the Premier League this season (W3 D7), a joint-low alongside Manchester City.

Potter's team are jostling for top half positions and just outside the top six, along with Leicester, Wolves, Aston Villa and Tottenham.

The final Premier League table has been predicted and it makes good reading for the Albion, although plenty more will still need to be done on the pitch to secure their top-half status.

Below is the latest forecast from statisticians FiveThirtyEight to see how the Premier League table is expected to finish this term...

Man City

Pep Guardiola's team are tipped for the title with a points haul of 92. They have an 82 per cent chance of being crowned champions. Current position: first. Prediction finish: first.

Liverpool

The Reds are expected to finish second with 84 points and have a 17 per cent chance of winning the title. Current position: 2nd. Prediction finish: 2nd.

Chelsea

The Blues are set for a third place finish with 76 points. Current position: third. Prediction finish: third.

Tottenham

Antonio Conte's men are tipped for a strong finish and reach the top four with 65 points. Current position: 7th. Prediction finish: 4th.

Arsenal

Expected to end up one point behind Spurs in fifth. Current position: 6th. Prediction finish: 5th.

Man United

The Red Devils are tipped to end with a points total of 61. Current position: fourth. Prediction finish: sixth.

West Ham

The Hammers are expected to achieve 58 points. Current position: fifth. Prediction finish: seventh.

Wolves

Fine season for Bruno Lage's team who are tipped t finish on 55 points. Current position: 8th. Prediction finish: eighth.

Brighton

Albion on track for their highest ever PL finish with 53 points. Current position: 9th. Prediction finish: ninth.

Leicester

The Foxes are not at their most cunning and tipped to end on 51 points. Current position: 10th. Prediction finish: 10th.

Aston Villa

Looking stronger under Gerrard and tipped to end on 50 points. Current position: 11th. Prediction finish: 11th.

Crystal Palace

The Eagles could reach 45 points. Current position: 13th. Prediction finish: 12th.

Southampton

The Saints look set for another solid midtable season with 44 points. Current position: 12th. Prediction finish: 13th.

Leeds United

The White have had to battle this year and are set to end with 41 points. Current position: 14th. Prediction finish: 14th.

Brentford

A good first season in the top flight and mission accomplished with 40 points. Current position: 14th. Prediction finish: 15th.

Everton

A sticky patch for the Toffees as they finish with 40 points. Current position: 16th. Prediction finish: 16th.

Burnley

Sean Dyche's team are tipped to avoid the drop on 35 points and have a 35 per cent chance of relegation. Current position: 20th. Prediction finish: 17th.

Newcastle

Bad news for the Magpies who are tipped to finish on 31 points and are rated at 67 per cent to be relegated. Current position: 18th. Prediction finish: 18th.

Watford

Bad news for the Hornets who are tipped to drop on 31 points with a 66 per cent chance of relegation

Norwich