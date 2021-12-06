FA Cup third round full draw: Brighton at Championship highflyers and spectacular Chelsea tie for National League outfit

Brighton will get their FA Cup campaign underway at Championship highflyers

Graham Potter's team, who are ninth in the Premier League, will get the FA Cup campaign underway at West Bromwich Albion.

West Brom are third in the Championship and pushing hard for a return to the Premier League. The also have two Albion loan players among their ranks in defender Matt Clark and midfielder Jayson Molumby.

Brighton previously played the Baggies in the cup in 2018/19 season when two goals from Glenn Murray in extra-time in the replay at the Hawthorns sealed their progress. Florin Andone was also on target for the Seagulls during the 3-1 victory.

Elsewhere, National League leaders Chesterfield will take on European champions Chelsea, while Swindon Town of League Two will welcome Premier League leaders Manchester City to the County Ground.

Holders Leicester are at home to Watford, while Manchester United face Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

Draw in full Boreham Wood or St Albans v AFC Wimbledon, Yeovil v Bournemouth, Stoke v Leyton Orient, Swansea v Southampton, Chelsea v Chesterfield, Liverpool v Shrewsbury,

Cardiff v Preston, Coventry City v Derby, Burnley v Huddersfield, West Bromwich Albion v Brighton, Kidderminster v Reading, Leicester v Watford, Mansfield v Middlesbrough,

Hartlepool v Blackpool, Hull v Everton, Bristol City v Fulham, Tottenham v Morecambe, Millwall v Crystal Palace, Port Vale v Brentford, Swindon v Manchester City, Wigan v Blackburn,

Luton v Harrogate Town, Birmingham v Plymouth, Manchester United v Aston Villa, Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United. Newcastle v Cambridge United,

Barnsley v Ipswich or Barrow, Peterborough v Bristol Rovers, West Ham v Leeds, QPR v Rotherham, Charlton v Norwich, Nottingham Forest v Arsenal.