FA Cup Tottenham vs Brighton: Another injury boost for Antonio Conte, What time is kick-off, how to watch for FREE?

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is targeting a run in the FA Cup

Graham Potter's Brighton have enjoyed a decent season in the top flight so far and they will arrive at the London Stadium in ninth place with just two points separating them in the Premier League.

With Albion seemingly safe from relegation, many are hoping Potter's team will mount a serious challenge for the FA Cup this season and will arrive unbeaten in their last six matches - including away draws at Chelsea and Leicester and victory at Everton.

Albion progressed to the fourth round thanks to a 2-1 triumph at Championship outfit West Brom, while Spurs survived a scare to advance 3-1 against Morecambe.

Team news

Antonio Conte is set to welcome back Heung-min Son after a month on the sidelines. The January break has given the South Korean extra time to recover and the striker who has eight goals this campaign is said to be back in full training ahead of the Cup clash.

Brighton will hope to welcome their skipper Lewis Dunk who has not featured since injuring his knee against West Ham in December. There could also be a return for Adam Lallana who is recovering well from a hamstring issue.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham vs Brighton will kick-off at the London Stadium on Saturday, February 5 at 8pm

Is the match Live on TV?

Yes. The game will be broadcast on ITV4, starting at 7.15pm and kick-off at 8pm.

Whistle-blower?