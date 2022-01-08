FA Cup: West Brom 1-2 Brighton PLAYER RATINGS - Jacob Moder inspires, Neal Maupay clinical and debut for Odel Offiah

Callum Robinson had opened the scoring for the hosts just after the break. It was a well worked goal for the Baggies as Matt Phillips' header was directed into the path of Kiaran Grant.
He outpaced Albion' s Dan Burn and squared for Robinson to convert with a right footed shot.
Cedric Kipré's dismissal on 69 minutes for a foul on Leo Trossard proved decisive. The defender was already on a yellow when he hauled down the Belgian.
Albion exploited the extra space and it was second half substitute Jakub Moder that levelled with an angled left footed drive into the top corner.
Moder then turned provider when his cross was well left by Trossard and Neal Maupay rifled home at the near post to beat former Albion man David Button.
