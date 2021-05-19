Former Sunderland star agrees one-year contract with Brighton

Victoria Williams has been a key figure for Brighton this season

Brighton & Hove Albion are pleased to announce that defender Victoria Williams has signed a new one-year contract with the club.

Williams, 31, joined Albion from Sunderland in 2018 and has played a significant role in helping the club establish itself in the Women’s Super League.

She made 18 League appearances this season and helped Albion to sixth place, their highest WSL finish.

The former Doncaster Belles, Chelsea and Leeds United player has regularly worn the captain’s armband for Albion during her time with the club.

ead coach Hope Powell said, “With her experience and ability Victoria has played a key role for us since she came to the club, she really leads from the front and is an important voice in the dressing room.