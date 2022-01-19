Former Wigan and Blackburn ace seals League One move from Premier League Brighton

Goalkeeper Christian Walton has joined League One Ipswich Town on a permanent deal, for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old moved to the Tractor Boys on loan at the beginning of the season, but has now signed a contract with Kieran McKenna’s side until June 2024.

The goalkeeper said: “It's been a long process so to have it done now is brilliant.

Christian Walton ends a nine year association with Brighton

"I was in my final year of the contract with Brighton, and they allowed me to go and play regular football which is what I wanted and needed. Now, having enjoyed my time here, I have a long-term future at the club.

"Initially joining a club like Ipswich was a no-brainer, and now I want to stay at a club that has aspirations to go places. I want to play my part.

"I've had it in my mind that I wanted to stay here, so now I am buzzing it has been sorted."

Ipswich boss McKenna said: “We’re delighted Christian has signed on a permanent deal.

“He has lots of qualities and a big presence. He has proved to be a key player for us.

“Making this move shows Christian’s appetite to achieve things here as well. He is someone with an excellent attitude and work ethic, and everyone is really pleased he has committed his future to the football club.

“He’ll continue to work closely with Rene Gilmartin, who has a blossoming relationship with the goalkeepers, and we all look forward to seeing him develop as he enters his prime years as a ‘keeper.”

Albion head coach Graham Potter added, “Christian has been a pleasure to work with during my time at the club, but this move gives him the opportunity to settle down and make a home for himself at a good club. We wish him all the best for his future.”