Full extent of Brighton's worrying injury list revealed ahead of Southampton and hectic December schedule

Neal Maupay's remarkable overhead kick earned Albion a point at the London Stadium on Wednesday night to place Brighton eighth in the Premier League table.

On Saturday they travel to Southampton where Graham Potter's team can expect another stern test on the South Coast.

Potter will however be without some key performers and also has to manage the minutes of certain players as the recover from injuries.

Albion play seven Premier League fixtures in December which will stretch the squad to the limit as they try to maintain their top half position.

1. Jeremy Sarmiento Handed his first Premier League start but it turned to a nightmare after just 13 minutes as he pulled his hamstring. Held back the tears as he trudged of. Will have it assessed but definitely ruled out for Southampton

2. Adam Lallana Injured his thigh late on against West Ham which left Brighton playing with 10-men for the final stages at the London Stadium.Ruled out for Southampton but too early to assess if it's a long term problem.

3. Adam Webster A major blow for the defender as he suffered a calf injury in the first half against West Ham. Had only just returned o the side following a hamstring issue. Ruled out for Southampton and will be assessed today to see if any longer term damage

4. Steven Alzate Making good progress from his ankle injury sustained at Crystal Palace earlier this season. Should be back training with the first team squad in two weeks but not expected to feature throughout December with a January return likely