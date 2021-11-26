'Gary will never be forgotten' - Why Leeds United will wear black armbands against Brighton at the Amex Stadium

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United will play against Brighton at the Amex Stadium this Saturday

Former Leeds midfielder Speed, who scored 57 goals in 312 appearances in all competitions for the club from 1987-96, was found hanged at his home in Chester on November 27, 2011, aged 42.

Marcelo Bielsa’s squad will also wear special T-shirts during the warm-up at the Amex Stadium, while captain Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas laid flowers in remembrance on Friday by Billy Bremner’s statue outside Elland Road.

Leeds said in a statement: “Such a monumental figure of the game and an amazing person, Gary will never be forgotten.

“He has a suite named in his honour at Elland Road in the East Stand, which supporters regularly fill with pride on a match day.

“Leeds United captain Liam Cooper and midfielder Stuart Dallas paid their respects by laying flowers at Bremner Square at Elland Road, while warm-up T-shirts and black armbands will be worn in Gary’s honour during our match with Brighton on Saturday.

“All of our thoughts and wishes are with Gary’s family and friends this weekend, on the 10th anniversary of his passing. A true icon of the game.”

Speed was manager of Wales at the time of his death, which stunned the sporting world.