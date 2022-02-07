Glenn Murray highlights defensive issues for Brighton after Harry Kane's sublime FA Cup strike for Tottenham

Lewis Dunk was making his first appearance since December following a knee injury

Albion started quite brightly but it was Spurs who took the lead when Adam Webster was caught dithering on the ball as Tottenham pressed with serious intent.

The ball fell to Harry Kane who advanced forward and curled home a superb effort from the edge of the box and into the top comer.

Murray however felt Dunk - who was making his first appearance since December following a knee injury - should have closed Kane down earlier and denied the England striker space and time to pick his spot.

Speaking on ITV4, Murray said: "They [Spurs] came out from the start of the game and really pressed Brighton, they felt that was an area where they could get at them.

"There were a couple of individual errors. Dunk could have got closer and he also caused a block for Sanchez that gave Harry Kane the chance to curl it round him in that top corner.

"When you give people that much time on the edge of the area the inevitable will happen."

It was 2-0 11 minutes later and there was a large amount of fortune involved.

Emerson Royal ploughed a lone furrow down the right and his cross, with no one in the box, deflected off Solly March and over Robert Sanchez.

Murray added: "I can't give Royal too much credit here. It was good play down the right and Royal gets away but Solly March recovers well and dangles his leg.

"But how this went up and over Rob Sanchez. With Sanchez jumping and his arm up, he's 10 foot tall and still the ball dips in. It's a freak goal."

Albion had their chances with Neal Maupay slicing wide with his left foot when well placed and Jakub Moder blazing over from the edge of the box.