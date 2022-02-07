Graham Potter disagrees with Brighton legend Glenn Murray on Lewis Dunk return at Tottenham

Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk had a tough return against Harry Kane and Son at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Dunk, 30, has not featured for the Seagulls since injuring his knee during the 1-1 draw at West Ham last December.

The skipper was thrown in at the deep end on Saturday and was up against one of the world's most lethal attacking forces in Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

Kane scored twice during the 3-1 win as Antonio Conte's team produced an impressive and high intensity display.

Dunk was criticised by his former teammate and ITV4 pundit Glenn Murray who felt Dunk should have closed Kane down quicker for the first goal after Adam Webster had given the ball away at the back.

Potter however thought Dunk delivered a brave and spirited display on his return and believes he will benefit from minutes in the tank ahead of away trips to Watford and Manchester United.

Dunk's return is also timely following the £13m January departure of Dan Burn who joined Newcastle.

"I thought he was really good considering the time he has had out," said Brighton head coach Graham Potter.

"So brave and full of spirit and quality. Bit of rustiness that you can imagine after a couple of months.

"To return against the likes of Son and Kane they are as good as you can get, in terms of attacking the spaces. So a tough night for him but I thought he coped with it really well."

Speaking on ITV4, Murray earlier said: "They [Spurs] came out from the start of the game and really pressed Brighton, they felt that was an area where they could get at them.

"There were a couple of individual errors. Dunk could have got closer and he also caused a block for Sanchez that gave Harry Kane the chance to curl it round him in that top corner.

"When you give people that much time on the edge of the area the inevitable will happen."

Albion had their chances with Neal Maupay slicing wide with his left foot when well placed and Jakub Moder blazing over from the edge of the box.