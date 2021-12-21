Graham Potter explains January transfer plan for 'extra bodies' amid Covid-19 chaos

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter will hope to add to his squad in January

Potter's squad has been hit badly of late with Covid-19, injuries and suspension all hindering progress on the pitch.

Albion had a flying start to the season but have struggled of late and a winless run of 12 matches has seen them slip to 12th in the Premier League.

Last time out Potter's team delivered an unconvincing display as they suffered a 1-0 home defeat against a defensive Wolves outfit.

Reinforcements in January could help to boost the Albion squad and add a much-needed cutting edge to their clever approach play.

“It’s something that I’m pretty sure people have considered," said Potter when asked if a larger squad could help deal with the ever-changing Covid situation. "Even before now and at the start of the season.

"In fact, as soon as Covid was around because it’s an unknown. You don’t know how it’s going to go.

“It’s probably a conversation that people in football have had. The conservative thinking is 'get a couple of extra bodies in, in case'. I would imagine that’s happening."

Potter also admitted a return to five substitutes could be a sensible option for the second half of the season as players returning from isolation after 10 days, even if they haven’t been ill, may not be match fit and ready for 90 minutes.

“Yeah, exactly," Potter added. "I think that’s a fair point. It’s something we have to consider because they are out for 10 days.

"That’s seven days doing nothing and three doing just a bit before they are in full training.

“They are still not up to speed to play a lot of minutes. Clearly if you’ve got a lot of players in that position and you only have three subs then you’re potentially exposing people to time on the pitch when it’s not the safest for them.

“That gives you a decision on whether they start or not. But more subs would help that situation and it’s something we might have to consider as we go further with the virus and it stays with us a bit longer.