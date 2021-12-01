Graham Potter gives worrying Jeremy Sarmiento injury update: A Premier League debut dream that turned to a nightmare at West Ham

Jeremy Sarmiento is distraught as his first Premier League start is cut short after 13 minutes

Sarmiento impressed as a second half substitute against Leeds and was rewarded with his first start at the London Stadium.

The 19-year-old Ecuador international looked assured and powerful in the first few moments of the 1-1 draw but injured his right hamstring when trying to retrieve possession from Hammers defender Kurt Zouma.

Sarmiento was visibly upset and held back the tears as he hobbled off the pitch with the help of two physios to be replaced by Solly March.

Albion head coach Graham Potter said: "It's a real blow on his first start. I saw him briefly and obviously he's disappointed. I'm not sure how it happened I haven't spoken to him on that yet. It's his hamstring so we don't yet know the full extent of it until it settles down.

"Obviously really disappointing for him and the team.

"He and the two Adams (Webster and Lallana) both suffered today and they and Jeremy will certainly not be involved against Southampton.

"It was a bit of muscle bingo there but we have a group and we have a squad and we have to adapt but clearly it is not the best."

It was a nightmare first half for Albion as they also lost defender Adam Webster to a calf injury on the 34th minute. Webster went down earlier in the match and tried to play on but had to replaced by Shane Duffy.

It's a blow for Webster and Albion as he had only just returned after missing a large chunk of the early part of the campaign with a hamstring problem.

Brighton were also down to 10 men for the later stages as Adam Lallana was forced off with a leg injury and Potter had already used his three substitutes.

It was a performance of great character from Brighton to battle back against a determined and powerful West Ham team after Tomas Soucek had headed them into an early lead.

Albion missed first half chances through Mauapy and Moder and Lallana also missed a great opportunity with 20 minutes to go.

It looked as though it was not going to be Albion's day until second half sub Tariq Lamptey crossed and Maupay scored with an instinctive over head kick.

"It was an eventful game said Potter. "The character of the team is amazing and the spirit is amazing they keep pushing and pushing.

"We were the ones trying to create. West Ham are really dangerous on the break but we showed good control.