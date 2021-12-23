Graham Potter issues classy message to Brighton fans over maddening Boxing Day kick-off time

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter is not a fan of the 8pm kick-off

Albion's match against Brentford will be broadcast live on Sky Sports but the maddening kick-off time could severely impact the number of fans in attendance at the Amex Stadium.

Transport, Covid-19, the season ticket exchange policy and the fact Brighton have not won in their previous 11 could all leave the Amex looking pretty sparse for clash with Thomas Frank's Brentford - who have impressed following their promotion to the top flight.

"I feel for the supporters," said Albion head coach Graham Potter. "I'm not sure it is the best time if I am being polite!

"It is a lot for them in terms of the challenges they will have in getting to the ground. I understand the club has done a really good job in terms of help in trying to help get them there, travel plans.

"But clearly it is not the best. As a supporter you want to be there at 3pm or midday. Get a bit of air, have a day at the football but it is not to be.

"But I'm sure that the guys that are there are the ones that will support us, they always do. They will get behind the team but it's not a great time and I feel for them in terms of the time of the kick-off."

Brighton, who welcome back striker Danny Welbeck after hamstring surgery, are then in action at Chelsea on December 29 (7.30pm kick-off), followed by a trip to Everton on January 2 (2pm).

Potter added: "Traditionally, since I’ve played, we’ve played on the 26th and the 28th, I don’t think we’re playing anymore games than that this year, but what we’ve got this year is a pandemic which means the squads and players are even more under pressure, already you’ve got an issue and then it’s compounded by a virus that is spreading through the population quite quickly.