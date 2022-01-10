Graham Potter makes simple plan for Yves Bissouma as Brighton set £50m fee for Liverpool, Man United and Aston Villa target

Albion's £50m rated midfielder continues to be linked with a move away from the Amex this January

Albion head coach Graham Potter was forced to address the increasing transfer talk surrounding his key midfielder Yves Bissouma.

The £50m rated star is currently away on international duty with Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations and continues to be linked with January moves to a host of Premier League clubs.

Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa are the latest to the be linked for Albion's best midfielder but it is thought it would take a serious bid in the region of £50m before Brighton would even consider selling their prize asset.

Bissouma joined the Seagulls in 2018 for £15m from Lille and under the guidance of Potter has developed into one of the top defensive midfielders in the Premier League.

Potter is rarely one to indulge in speculation but was forced to address Bissouma's future - and the 18 months remaining on his contract - after Albion's 2-1 FA Cup triumph against West Brom.

"The contract is something between the player and the club," said Potter.

"We are comfortable with where we are at, we know the situation. From my perspective, I will just try to help him when he comes back from the AFCON and help him get back to his best. When he does that, he is a top player.

"We want to keep all our players but I also understand the way the market is and the way football is. We understand where we are in the football football pyramid.