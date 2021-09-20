Graham Potter makes surprise Marc Cucurella call after blistering home debut in Leicester win

Spain international Marc Cucurella made an encouraging home debut against Leicester at the Amex Stadium on Sunday

Cucurella, who joined for £15.4m from Getafe last month, made his first start in the 1-0 win at Brentford but home fans saw their first glimpse of the Spain international last Sunday.

The former Barcelona man was a constant threat to Brendan Rodgers’ team down the left flank. The 23-year-old looked comfortable and composed in possession and looked highly mobile and full of energy.

The Olympic silver medalist played with an assurance, slotted in perfectly to the Potter’s system and already looks an experienced and established member of the first team.

Cucurella operated on the left flank which allowed Solly March – starting his first match following a hamstring injury sustained against Watford –to feature on the right flank.

“Really impressed with his personality and character and how he has settled in,” said Potter after the Leicester win.

“He is a top professional and has played a lot of games in La Liga. His attributes are there to see. He offers us something different down the left hand side which means we can play Solly on the right.

“We lacked balance against Everton and I think he provides that with his natural left foot which we missed when Solly was injured.