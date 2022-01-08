Graham Potter offers blunt Florin Andone La Liga loan termination update – Pascal Gross’ recent Albion absence explained

Florin Andone is currently on loan at Spanish La Liga strugglers Cadiz

Albion head coach Graham Potter expects Romanian striker Florin Andone to be out on loan for the remainder of the season.

Andone, 28, has not featured for Brighton in the Premier League since his red card against Southampton in 2019.

His previous loan at Turkish giants Galatasaray ended due to a serious knee injury and the former Deportivo man was loaned to La Liga outfit Cadiz at the start of this campaign.

It was seen as an opportunity for the fit-again striker to get his career back on track but Andone has made just four league appearances so far this term.

Cadiz were keen for the attacker to return to Brighton in January - despite agreeing to take him for the entire season - but as yet the situation remains unresolved.

Albion head coach Graham Potter offered a very brief response on Andone's future ahead of Albion's FA Cup clash with West Brom.

"The situation is he’s on loan for the season. Nothing further to add."

Potter also explained why experienced midfielder Pascal Gross has had few chances to impress in the premier League of late.

The experienced German has had just 10 starts this season and did not feature at all at Chelsea and against Everton. Gross is expected to play in the FA Cup at West Brom on Saturday.

"He has a really important role. He is an important part of the team and the group," said Potter.

We know his qualities. He never lets you down.

A fantastic professional. Ready to play, always ready to help the team, support the team, so he is someone you would want around.