Graham Potter provides worrying injury update on Lewis Dunk ahead of Tottenham, Wolves and Man United

Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk sustained a knee problem at West Ham

Dunk suffered a knee injury during the midweek 1-1 draw at West Ham and today's match at Southampton arrived too soon for the influential skipper.

The defender is also likely to miss Albion' s next match this Saturday at home to Antonio Conte's Tottenham at the Amex Stadium.

It's a blow for Brighton as Dunk had been an ever present for Albion in the Premier League this season until last Saturday.

"Yep, Dunky's knee. I would say 99.9 per cent no chance for Spurs. We are still assessing it but it is not overly positive."

The injuries are mounting up for ninth placed Albion as they look to maintain their position in the top half of the table.

Defender Adam Webster is set for two weeks on the sidelines after he injured his calf at West Ham. Adam Lallana (thigh) is also out for a fortnight after he too hobbled off at the London Stadium.

Leo Trossard is a major doubt for Spurs after he injured his elbow and was stretchered off at Southampton while Shane Duffy is suspended having picked up his fifth booking at St Mary's

Jeremy Sarmiento is the most serious of the recent casualties as the Ecuador international faces three months out with a hamstring problem.

Danny Welbeck (Welbeck) and Steven Alzate (ankle) remain long term absentees.

One player that is well and truly fighting fit however is Neal Maupay. The French striker bagged his sixth of the season with a late leveller at Southampton and says it's key the players now rest and recover in time for Tottenham.

"It is a nightmare period for us. We lost three or four players Wednesday and Shane is now suspended.