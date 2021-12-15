Graham Potter provides worrying injury update on star Brighton defender ahead of Wolves and Man United

Graham Potter will have utilise his squad as injuries bite ahead of Wolves

Brighton are already battling an injury and Covid-19 crisis ahead of the visit of Wolves. The Seagulls are without Lewis Dunk (knee), Adam Webster (calf), Jeremy Sarmiento (hamstring), Danny Welbeck (hamstring), Steven Alzate (ankle) and Adam Lallana (thigh) through injury and have "several" positive Covid cases.

Defender Shane Duffy is also out through suspension and experienced Dutch defender Joel Veltman was set to play a key role against Wolves - who are without star Raul Jimenez due to suspension. The striker was sent off for two quickfire yellow cards during Saturday’s loss at Manchester City.

Veltman however is struggling with an ankle injury following a bruising 1-1 draw at Southampton last week.

Head coach Graham Potter said: "Joel is important at any point because of how he is a person, solid character. He has played in many positions for us and always done his best and always done well.

"When you mention the guys that are missing, clearly he is a good option for us in any of those positions.

"He hasn't trained so much since Southampton because he also had a kick on the ankle as well, which is a bit stiff.

"It is a case of making sure he is okay tomorrow and then assessing him again. If he is fit and fine then he is a great asset for us."

Potter also said there could be a need to return to using five subs due to the rising cases in coronavirus as players come back from isolation after 10 days may not be match fit and ready for 90 minutes?

“Yeah, exactly," said Potter. "I think that’s a fair point. It’s something we have to consider because they are out for 10 days. That’s seven days doing nothing and three doing just a bit before they are in full training.

“They are still not up to speed to play a lot of minutes. Clearly if you’ve got a lot of players in that position and you only have three subs then you’re potentially exposing people to time on the pitch when it’s not the safest for them.

“That gives you a decision on whether they start or not. But more subs would help that situation and it’s something we might have to consider as we go further with the virus and it stays with us a bit longer.