Graham Potter wanted by Premier League rivals, Leicester City keen on Real Madrid star

Shane Duffy started in defence for Republic of Ireland last night as they beat Azerbaijan 3-0 and the centre-back took home a clean sheet to add to his impressive performances on the south coast this season.
Aaron Connolly also travelled with the squad, however remained an unused substitute on the bench for the Irish.
Meanwhile, Leandro Trossard was brought on during Belgium’s loss to France in the Nations League semi-final on Thursday and the winger was unable to prevent an impressive comeback from the French that saw Roberto Martinez’s side knocked out despite being 2-0 up till the hour mark.
Elsewhere Jakub Moder featured for Poland in their 5-0 win over San Marino and Jeremy Sarmiento made his senior debut for Ecuador as they impressed with a 3-0 victory over Bolivia in their World Cup qualifying tie.
