Graham Potter wanted by Premier League rivals, Leicester City keen on Real Madrid star

Shane Duffy started in defence for Republic of Ireland last night as they beat Azerbaijan 3-0 and the centre-back took home a clean sheet to add to his impressive performances on the south coast this season.

Aaron Connolly also travelled with the squad, however remained an unused substitute on the bench for the Irish.

Meanwhile, Leandro Trossard was brought on during Belgium’s loss to France in the Nations League semi-final on Thursday and the winger was unable to prevent an impressive comeback from the French that saw Roberto Martinez’s side knocked out despite being 2-0 up till the hour mark.

Elsewhere Jakub Moder featured for Poland in their 5-0 win over San Marino and Jeremy Sarmiento made his senior debut for Ecuador as they impressed with a 3-0 victory over Bolivia in their World Cup qualifying tie.

Here are some of today’s best Premier League rumours...

1. Foxes keen on Isco Leicester City are interested in signing Real Madrid star Isco, as are Everton. (Fichajes) Photo: Fran Santiago Photo Sales

2. Wolves join Mags in Ramsey race Aaron Ramsey has already been linked with Everton, West Ham United and Newcastle United, and now Wolverhampton Wanderers have joined the race. (Corriere dello Sport) Photo: Marco Luzzani Photo Sales

3. Ronaldo tells Reds to sign Juve man Cristiano Ronaldo wants Manchester United to fork out for his old Juventus teammate Federico Chiesa - but it would set them back by £85m. (CalcioMercato) Photo: Valerio Pennicino Photo Sales

4. Klopp keen on Wolves winger Jurgen Klopp wants to bring Adama Traore to Anfield as the Liverpool manager looks to add a refreshing look to his attacking options. (El Nacional) Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales