Graham Potter's brilliant young starting XI that will save Brighton millions in the transfer market

Striker Evan Ferguson is one of many talented young players breaking through at Brighton

This January window has already seen them sign Poland's most promising player in Kacper Kozłowski and they are set to the add to that with addition of Paraguay's teenage star Julio Enciso.

The two signings demonstrate Albion's recent transfer strategy of bringing in the best up and coming talents and developing them at their academy or finding the right loan option for them to gain experience.

The oldest player in this starting XI with outrageous potential is the goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen who is the grand old age of 22.

We have also included players who have been at the Albion and have since enjoyed successful loan periods away - including two from the Championship who have helped inspire Blackburn's surprise promotion push.

Brighton are an attractive option for many of the best young players. They compete in the most lucrative league in the world and have established a pathway to the first team. And in Graham Potter, they have a head coach with a track record of improving and giving first team opportunities to the young players.

It highlights just how much emphasis the club have placed on youth talent and shows what strength in depth Brighton have outside of their established Premier League stars.

Scroll down and click through to see Albion youthful starting XI for next season - including two January star signings

Kjell Scherpen

The Dutchman will be the oldest player of this starting XI at the grand old age of 22. The 6ft 8in stopper arrived for £4.5m from Ajax and made his first appearance in the FA Cup win at West Brom. Wants to go out on loan and return in the summer to challenge Rob Sanchez.

Tariq Lamptey

The 21-year-old flying wing back is the one of the finest young talents in English football and Albion are very lucky have him.

Jan Paul van Hecke

The 21-year-old Dutch defender has impressed while on loan Championship highflyers Blackburn. Contracted with Albion until 2023 and will want to push for Graham Potter's first team next season

Haydon Roberts

The 19-year-old defender has been in the PL matchday squads this season and featured in the Carabao. Potential loan move in January and will return and want to push for his place. ;

Reda Khadra

The 20-year-old has been a success on loan at Blackburn this season. The attacking midfielder has four goals so far and adds a different and powerful dimension to any attack.

Moises Caicedo

The 20-year-old midfielder returned from his loan spell in Belgium to bolster Albion's midfield options. The Equador international will be keen to grasp his cahnce next season.

Kacper Kozłowski

The 18-year-old Poland international arrived for 8m early in the January window and was loaned to Tony Bloom's Belgian league leaders USG. A hugely talented midfielder with six Poland caps to his name already

Julio Enciso

The 18-year-old Paraguay international is tipped to join Albion this window for 6m from Club Libertad. The attacking midfielder is said to be one of South America's brightest talents

Jeremy Sarmiento

The 19-year-old Ecuador international attacker was making great progress and made his PL debut at West Ham but it was cut short with a serious hamstring injury. Will look to comeback stronger next season.

Evan Ferguson

At just 17, Ireland youth international Ferguson is the youngest player and one with enormous potential. The striker impressed in the FA Cup at West Brom and is highly rated by head coach Potter.

Ryan Longman