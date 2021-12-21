Graham Potter’s Christmas wish list: What Brighton must address as January transfer window draws closer

Brighton head coach Graham Potter will hope for a few festive signings in the new year

A recent slump in form though has seen Albion fail to win a game in their last 12 in all competitions, slipping down to 13th.

However, with the January transfer window less than two weeks away, Graham Potter has a chance to halt his side’s decline with some new additions.

This season, in all competitions, Brighton have had on average 57 per cent possession. In the league, they have kept five clean sheets which makes them the joint seventh best team in this regard, which isn’t too displeasing.

They are also currently 17th in terms of losses, with four, and only the top three, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea have lost less games.

However, the Seagulls are also 17th for goals scored, with 14, and sit top of the list for amount of draws, with eight.

It seems obvious that for Potter, the problem isn’t in getting the ball and keeping it, the problem lies with creating, and taking, chances. This is where Brighton need to strengthen, as well as an addition to their back line, with Lewis Dunk out injured for an extended period.

One player who would perhaps solve Brighton’s goalscoring problem, and who has been linked with a move to The Amex, is Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz.

The 22-year-old has been in clinical form this season, scoring 19 times in just 23 league appearances this season, helping his side up to third, just three points off top spot.

The Mirror has reported that Brighton are willing to pay around £20 million for the striker, whilst his manager Tony Mowbray told TalkSport “If he can get a top, top move, earn the money and be a Premier League striker I’d never stop him doing that.”

However, a striker needs to be provided with chances. In order to help bolster their creativity, Brighton may look to ‘wonderkid’ Kacper Kozlowski, who the Daily Mail reported is set to join the Seagulls in an £8 million deal, despite interest from Liverpool and Manchester City.

The 18-year-old Pole, currently playing for Pogon Szczecin in the Polish national league, a side which sit second in the league just four points off top, is an attacking midfielder who may be just what Brighton need to increase service to their frontmen.

Kozlowski made his first team debut at just 15-years-old and became the youngest player to play in a Euro’s when he came on for Poland against Spain at Euro 2020, just 17 years and 246 days old. With six international caps already, Kozlowksi is a bright prospect with huge potential, and Potter would do well to snap him up.

Having potentially crossed off players at the top end of the pitch from his list, Potter, in order to fill the void of the injured Lewis Dunk, and just generally improve his squad defensively, could look to Tottenham defender Joe Rodon.

Rodon has had little game time since moving to Spurs last year, and with new boss Antonio Conte saying he “sees Joe [Rodon] behind Eric [Dier],” the Wales International could well be looking for a move away.

Brighton seem to be the frontrunners if Rodon is to move, whether this be a permanent or loan deal; Graham Potter has already worked with Rodon at Swansea and so will know the defender’s qualities.