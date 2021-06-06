Graham Potter's dream Brighton starting line-up for next season - with two shrewd summer transfers
Albion secured their top flight status for a fifth consecutive season and talks are now frantically taking place as the club carefully manage who to bring in and who to let go
Graham Potter's men delivered some good performances last campaign and many feel they just lack a top class striker and a ruthless streak to finish off their clever approach play.
There was disappointment this week as Jose Izquierdo departed after dreadful injury problems. The Colombian could be the first of many exits as Albion free up space and budget for some new arrivals.
Here we include some of Albion's top performers and add two high-profile signings who are both high on the fans wanted list.
Scroll down and click through to see who makes our strongest starting XI for next season, with two shrewd signings