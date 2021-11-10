Graham Potter's dream Brighton starting XI - selected from all 72 Albion players he's ever used

Potter has used 72 players in all competitions since he arrived at the club from Swansea in 2019 to replace Chris Hughton.

The head coach has introduced youngsters, brought in new signings and generally gets the best from established players - sometimes in unfamiliar positions.

Potter has certainly enjoyed some talented players to work with but has also had to make some tough choices along the way.

Here we combine all the players he has used and whittled it down to starting XI we feel would have been the most potent and defensively sound.

1. Rob Sanchez Potter made a bold decision to replace established No 1 Maty Ryan with the untested Sanchez. Despite a recent dip in form, it's proved a sound decision and the 23-year-old has also been made an appearance for Spain.

2. Ben White One the most gifted defenders ever to pull on an Albion shirt. Had one excellent season under Potter before his £50m move to Arsenal. Potter previously tried to sign him on loan from Brighton while at Swansea

3. Lewis Dunk The foundation that everything is built upon. Superb defender and captain and has improved under the head coach. Potter said last week he would not swap him for anyone. Agreed!

4. Adam Webster One of Potter's first signings when he arrived for 23m from Bristol City. Very good defensively and just gets the nod ahead of Duffy for his ability to bring the ball out from the back