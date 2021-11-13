Graham Potter's nine most vital signings for Brighton after £140m spend since taking charge in 2019

Graham Potter has helped Brighton make some shrewd moves in the transfer market since joining from Swansea in 2019

Albion's transfer policy has changed in recent years and they have successfully unearthed a few gems as well bringing in some experienced players on free transfers.

It has given the squad that all-important mix of youth and experience and has helped Brighton to a lofty seventh position in the Premier League so far this season.

The £142m worth of new arrivals also allowed Potter to streamline his squad and players who were struggling to make a regular first team impact were allowed move on.

A cracking piece of business as Albion signed the flying wing back for a shade more than 3m from Chelsea. Frustrated by injury but looks to be back to his best after hamstring trouble. Limitless potential and already worth far more than Albion paid for him.

Scroll down and click through to see the nine players who arrived and have really helped to define the Graham Potter era.

Joined for 16m from Brentford in 2019 and has notched 22 goals from 80 Premier League appearances so far for Albion. A fiery character who always gives everything for the team.

One of Potter's first signings and joined for £20m from Bristol City. A top Premier League defender and drives forward from defence. He has made 65 top flight appearances and chipped in with four goals.

There have been more opportunities this season for the young Poland international midfielder who joined for £10m from Lech Poznan. The 23-year-old has made 12 starts from 22 appearances since his arrival and has the perfect physicality to thrive in the Premier League.

A major £20m signing for Albion as he arrived from RB Salzburg under the radar last summer. Has made three starts from six Premier League appearances and scored an absolute belter against Liverpool at Anfield in the 2-2 draw. The 23-year-old Zambian will only get better the more he plays

Struggling to think of a better signing from a Premier League club in the last few seasons. A Dutch international defender at his peak, with Champions League experience fora bargain 900k. He can play anywhere in defence or at wing back and is one of the best man to man markers in the League - what's not to like?

Took a while to get this £15m deal with Getafe over the line but it was worth the wait. The 23-year Spaniard has made an impressive start to his Albion career on the left and already looks an established member of the team. Pacy and skilful.

The Belgian international joined in Potter's first season for £15m. This term he is playing his best football in an Albion shirt. A very clever player and can operate anywhere across the attack. Even played wing back for Roberto Martinez's Belgium.