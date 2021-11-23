Graham Potter's odds to be next Man United manager revealed - compared with Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane

Graham Potter has impressed this season at Brighton

Potter, who is tied to a long-term contract with Brighton, has been linked with Tottenham and Newcastle and Aston Villa in recent weeks.

The former Swansea boss insists he is happy at the Amex Stadium and last week Albion chief executive Paul Barber expressed his delight with Potter's work.

Tottenham, Newcastle and Villa have all since appointed full-time managers bu the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer once again saw Potter's name crop up on the list of possible candidates.

The former Spurs boss is 4/6 favourite

Here's how the Brighton boss compares with some big name contenders

The Leicester boss and former Liverpool and Celtic man is 8/1

The former midfielder is the current caretaker and is 8/1 to be the next full-time boss

The Ajax boss is installed at - 12/1

The Real Madrid boss and World Cup winner is 12/1 to be at Old Trafford

The Frenchman, who had a brief playing spell at United, is 16/1

The ex-RB Leipzig boss is 20/1

Had a tough time at Newcastle but the former United defender is 20/1