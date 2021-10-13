Graham Potter's surprise tactical tweak unleashed a new upgraded Leandro Trossard

Leo Trossard has benefitted from his time with Belgium

Adaptability in their tactics, attacking football, a strong foundation of Premier League experience to name a few. But individually, some players in particular have stood out.

One of which is Leandro Trossard. Having been given a new role this season, Trossard is thriving.

Usually deployed as a winger, the Belgium international has been used by manager Graham Potter in a more central role, and the evidence would suggest the position change is working.

Trossard is Brighton’s top player in terms of pressures (128) and successful pressures (44), touches in the opposition box (33), progressive passes and carries (75), dribbles (20, with four leading to shots), passes into penalty area (12), and shots taken (18).

It’s obvious the central role Trossard has been given is getting the best out of him, and playing a key part in Brighton’s success.

Individually, it’s not just Trossard who has benefitted from his new role, but striker Neal Maupay has also reaped the rewards of finding Trossard closer to him on the pitch, and the two have linked up well this season. With the Belgian now able to provide direct support to his frontman from behind, rather than being wide of him.

We are seeing the best of the 26-year-old, who has flourished since taking on the responsibility of being Brighton’s chief creator.

An important factor in Trossard’s development as a player has undoubtedly been his involvement with the Roberto Martinez’s Belgium national team – currently ranked World No 1 by Fifa.

To be training amongst the best in the world is going to improve a player, and to have picked up 13 caps when competing for places against the likes of Belgium’s attacking trio Romelu

Lukaku, Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne is a remarkable achievement, and one which shows the quality Trossard must possess.

Quality which has been clearly on display this season.

Having made such a great start to the season, and playing a key role in helping Brighton do the same, it’s up to Trossard now to show consistency in his game, and continue his good form throughout the campaign.

If he is continued to be stationed in a central role, it seems likely he will continue to perform.