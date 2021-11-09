Graham Potter's surprise tactical tweak unleashed a new upgraded Tariq Lamptey

Tariq Lamptey is playing in a more advanced role since his comeback from injury

Lamptey is returning to full-fitness having recovered from a long-term hamstring injury that had sidelined the former Chelsea man since last December.

The 21-year-old took his first tentative steps back into Premier League action as a second half substitute during the hard-fought 0-0 draw at Norwich.

Lamptey then made a big impact from the bench in the home defeat against Man City and also in the second half of the stirring 2-2 draw at Anfield, where Albion fought back from 2-0 down.

His first start was against Newcastle last Saturday and Lamptey looked well and truly back to his old self as his pace and power caused problems for the visitors during the 1-1 draw at the Amex.

Lamptey has played further forward since his return from injury and Potter believes it will help to get the best from him as he gets up to full tilt.

Potter said: "It's a little bit of using Tariq’s qualities to help the team as much as we can while we are in a stage where he is not 100 per cent because we are building minutes up.

"We wanted to use his attributes and stretch the backline.

"We thought they would be quite deep, we thought we would need runners in behind them, we thought we’d need to challenge their backline in terms of width.

"And obviously it’s easier for Tariq to do that if he doesn’t have quite so much to do defensively. But he can do both."

Potter also provided an update on striker Aaron Connolly who has struggled for fitness since the Carabao Cup loss at Leicester last month.

"He’s had a problem since the Leicester game with his heel," explained the Albion head coach.