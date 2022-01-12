'He is gettable' - Former England striker says £50m Brighton star must be Arsenal's top transfer priority

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is keen to strengthen his midfield in January

Bissouma, 25, has been in sparkling form this season for Brighton and has helped them to ninth in the Premier League.

The Mali international joined Brighton from Lille in 2018 for £15m and has developed nicely under the guidance of Albion head coach Graham Potter.

Bissouma, who is currently representing his country at the AFCON, is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and has attracted firm interest from Liverpool, Man United, Real Madrid, Monaco and now Arsenal.

Last season Albion sold Ben White to the Gunners for £50m and the Seagulls would expect to receive a similar fee for their star midfield man who has 18 months remaining on his contract.

Bent feels Bissouma would greatly improve Arsenal's midfield and form a powerful partnership with Thomas Partey.

“I would like to see Arsenal go and get Yves Bissouma, ” Bent said on Talk Sport.

“I really like him, I think he’s a top, top player, I think he’s gettable as well.

“Him and Partey in the middle of the park, that is what you call protection for the back four.

“You let the likes of Smith Rowe and Odegaard bomb forward.