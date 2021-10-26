'He wasn't moving the same' - Brendan Rodgers rules out striker ahead of Leicester's Carabao Cup clash with Brighton

Brendan Rodgers will make changes for Leicester's Carabao Cup clash with Brighton

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy is set to sit out the Carabao Cup visit of Brighton on Wednesday night.

Vardy came off at half time during Sunday’s win at Brentford as a precaution due to a knee problem and is one of a number of players expected to be rested.

The former England striker was replaced by Patson Daka, the four-goal hero of Moscow who is pushing for another start.

“He felt something in the warm-up. When he came in he felt something in his knee but he felt OK to give it a go,” added Rodgers.

“I could just see he wasn’t quite moving the same. He wasn’t quite as dynamic and didn’t have that speed that he normally has, so there was no point risking it any further.

“We made the change and brought in Patson, who was fresh and confident after his midweek performance.”

Marc Albrighton, Wilfred Ndidi, James Justin and Wesley Fofana are still out injured.

Brighton boss Graham Potter will again utilise his squad, with the likes of Aaron Connolly, Alexis Mac Allister, Enock Mwepu, Yves Bissouma and defender Adam Webster, fit again from a hamstring problem, all in contention.

Forward Danny Welbeck (hamstring) and midfielder Steven Alzate (ankle) both continue their rehabilitation.

Potter, though, is expecting nothing but a stern test of his own squad’s depth with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

“Leicester away is a very, very tough game,” the Brighton boss said.

“Brendan will be wanting to be competitive and want to win the game as well with his squad, so we are under no illusions.

“But it is also a great opportunity for our players and we are looking forward to it.”

Leicester provisional squad: Ward, Soyuncu, Amartey, Pereira, Bertrand, Evans, Vestergaard, Castagne, Thomas, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Soumare, Barnes, Maddison, Choudhury, Perez, Iheanacho, Daka, Lookman, Jakupovic