Deadline Day in the Premier League was one of the most thrilling yet and saw some brilliant talent arrive and also some leave the English top tier.

The final day saw the Premier League’s outlay push past £1 billion, however overall spending has dropped for the second year in a row.

According to financial services firm Deloitte, this is the lowest collective gross spend by Premier League clubs since 2015 and the first time there has been a consecutive decline since the global financial crisis between 2008 and 2010.

However, less money spent didn’t mean that we didn’t see some huge names arrival in England yesterday.

Here are the 14 players that joined Premier League clubs on deadline day...

1. Daniel James - Manchester United to Leeds United Leeds United confirmed the signing of Dan James for £25 million yesterday afternoon. The 23-year-old has joined on a five-year deal.

2. Saul Niguez - Atletico Madrid to Chelsea Chelsea had a very tense deadline day, leaving it until 11:45pm to confirm the loan signing of Saul from Atletico Madrid.

3. Emerson Royal - Barcelona to Spurs Emerson Royal joined Spurs for a reported fee of £25.8 million yesterday evening. The London club announced the transfer subject to international clearance and a work permit.

4. Connor Roberts - Swansea to Burnley Connor Roberts has signed for Burnley for an undisclosed fee. The Wales international joins on a four-year-deal.