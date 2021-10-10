Here's a look at Brighton's top SIX rated players so far this season, according to WhoScored.com

Here's a look at Brighton's highest performing players so far this season and exactly what they've been doing so well.

The Seagulls have got off to a flying start this season taking 14 points from their first seven games.

Currently sitting pretty in sixth place, Albion have picked up an average of two points per game which is why they are mixing it up with the big boys of the Premier League.

Graham Potter has moulded a team which is greater than the sum of its parts and has clear style and identity - all on a tight budget.

While the international break has put a pause to Albion's storming start, let's take a moment to look at the top six rated players so far this season according to WhoScored.com, and with detailed stats from fbref.com

1. Shane Duffy The Irishman's resurgence has been tremendous - it's like he's never been away. He has played every minute in the league so far. He's dominated in the air with five headers per game, the most in the side. Has also made the most blocks (13) and clearances (49). A brick wall. Has a WhoScored.com rating of 7.44 out of 10

2. Marc Cucurella The Spaniard has taken the Premier League by storm since coming in. His output both going forward and defending has been phenomenal. Currently Albion's top tackler, averaging 3.5 a game. He's also been an impressive interceptor (8). Pace, ability, vision, athleticism, tenacity... he's got it all. Has a WhoScored.com rating of 7.18 out of 10

3. Yves Bissouma The man that keeps it all ticking. Vital in that pivot role and has been a miss of late. Currently Albion's second top tackler, averaging 3.2 per game. Has made the most interceptions per game (2.4). Has won 42% of his attempted presses, which is one of the highest success rates in the squad. Second most loose ball recoveries (52). Has a WhoScored.com rating of 7.16 out of 10

4. Pascal Gross Criminally underrated. Has been Albion's most creative player this season. He has two assists, completes 4.88 shot-creating actions per 90 mins, is the top midfielder for progressive passes, meaning his passes tend to go forward instead of back or sideways, and he has completed the most passes into the 18-yard box (10). Has a WhoScored.com rating of 7.13 out of 10