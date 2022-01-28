"He's the second coming of Anthony Knockaert" - Brighton ever closer to Paraguay wonderkid

The attacking midfielder, who plays for Paraguayan Primera División side Club Libertad, is expected to complete his move to the Amex in the coming days.

The Indy understands that the deal will cost Albion £6 million.

Enciso, who only turned 18 six days ago, has already made 51 appearances in all competitions for Club Libertad, scoring ten goals.

Brighton & Hove Albion are closing in on the signing of Paraguayan sensation Julio Enciso. Picture by Luis Vera/Getty Images

The teenager has been capped twice by Paraguay, most recently coming on for the final 20 minutes of last night’s 1-0 home defeat to Uruguay, and is the youngest player to score in the Copa Libertadores this century.

Enciso would become the second player to join the Seagulls during the winter transfer window following the signing of Polish central midfielder Kacper Kozlowski.

Here’s how Seagulls fans reacted to the potential signing on social media:

@BSpalding7: I just done some trustworthy YouTube scouting on Julio Enciso and I can confirm that he's the second coming of Anthony Knockaert

@CowfoldSeagull: Looks like a done deal, but will he come into the first team squad or go out on loan? Only just 18

@TogetherBHA: Julio Enciso signing is continuing to pick up steam, only 17 so one for the future, but an intriguing move from the Albion. If it wasn't obvious already, it's pretty clear #BHAFC really do have eyes everywhere, it's their FM save we're just living in it

@archie_maen: Am I missing something with Julio Enciso? I know he's only 18 but his goal scoring record isn't that great. Guess he'll be going out on loan

@PoachedEggBHAFC: £8m is a lot to pay for a player in the Paraguayan league, you’d have to imagine Enciso will be in the first team picture given we’ve heard nothing about loan moves?

@jamesbutsuspend: watched a south american comp on this enciso fella, looks the real deal apart from his finishing